Six of the last 17 people in Cass County confirmed to have COVID-19 are under the age of 25, a dramatic shift over the last few weeks.
Ten more cases were confirmed in Cass County over the last week, moving the total to 93 with three deaths.
Of the new cases confirmed by Cass County Public Health Tuesday morning, one is an 8-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man both from Walker. Three others are from Pine River and two from Pillager.
In other area counties, Beltrami had it’s lowest jump in a week at 22, moving it to 296 cases with one death.
Crow Wing County now has 290 cases with two additional deaths at 16, and Itasca County has 171 cases and 12 deaths.
The number of cases in Hubbard County jumped by four to 41 with zero deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health continues to encourage Minnesotans to get tested for COVID-19 if they feel sick and to quarantine until the tests results are in.
Eight confirmed deaths were reported in the state Thursday, eight Friday, six Saturday, four Sunday and eight Monday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota is 70,707 — more than 4,000 since last week, with the death toll jumping to 1,779, an increase of 58 from last week. 1,394,986 tests have been completed so far. Patients no longer needing isolation is 63,725.
Of all the confirmed cases in Minnesota, 7,873 are health care workers. There are 312 people currently hospitalized including 137 in ICU.
As the virus continues to spread, the Department of Health encourages Minnesotans to continue following public health guidance by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands, and staying home when sick. Even if you do not have symptoms, you can spread the virus to others.
Call the Sanford Walker Clinic (218) 547-7700 or Sanford Bemidji Cass Lake Clinic (218) 333-2559 to schedule an appointment. Both the Essentia Health Park Rapids Clinic and Deer River Hospital have drive-up testing sites.
