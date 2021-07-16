Cass County now has grants funds available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to assist local businesses, non-profit organizations, and local units of government located within Cass County recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grant applications will be accepted through Dec. 10 and should be returned to the County Administrator at the Cass County Courthouse, P.O. Box 3000, Walker, MN 56484 or josh.stevenson@co.cass.mn.us
Go to http://www.co.cass.mn.us/index.php to get the application.
