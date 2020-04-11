Cass County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ryker will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
K9 Ryker’s vest is sponsored by Mark and Joan Lee of McIntosh, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love, Trained to Serve, Loyal Always.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s is a 501(c)(3) charity located in East Taunton, Mass. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,830 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies that are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 with a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call (508) 824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
