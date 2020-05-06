Cass County Land Commissioner Kirk Titus and Highway Department Engineer Darrick Anderson both presented annual reports at the April 21 County Board meeting in Backus.
Titus’ report detailed Land Department expenses at 55 percent of annual budget costs, being transferred back as tax forfeited settlements to townships, towns, cities, schools, reforestation, trails and to the general fund. Salaries and benefits were the second largest budget expense at 19 percent followed by trail maintenance at 9 percent and contractor fees at 6 percent with supplies/maintenance, capital outlay, indirect costs, utilities and forest management all at 3 percent or lower.
Timber sales/extensions accounted for 45 percent of land department revenues with inter-fund transfer(s) at 20 percent of budget revenues, land sales at 14 percent while easements and state grants (ATV/snowmobile/x-ski) both made up 7 percent of land revenues.
Anderson’s Highway Department annual report detailed spending as maintenance and construction costs. Maintenance costs for 500.3 miles of County State Aid Highway (CSAH) regular and local were $3,072,022. CSAH municipal was at $269,933 and county road maintenance was $1,678,979.
Highway construction cost breakdowns were detailed in three categories: CSAH regular/federal costs were $2,803,932, county road costs were $182,505 and Local Option Sales Tax was at $960, 509.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.