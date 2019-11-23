A public meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Land Department meeting room in Backus, 218 Washburn Avenue.
The meeting will include a brief presentation of forest resource management in the county, discussion of the management plan updating project, and review of proposed High Conservation Value Forest (HCVF) locations, their attributes, and maintenance. There will be time provided for public comment.
The Cass County Land Department has been third-party certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) for responsible forest management since 2001 (FSC® License Code FSC-C014143). The mission of the Cass County Land Department is to professionally manage the County’s forestland base within the confines of Minnesota Statutes 282 and to improve the quality and value of the County’s forestland resources. Department activities include wildlife management, sale of timber, reforestation, forest inventory, easements, and management coordination with state and federal resources management agencies.
The plan updating project started in September and will be completed in 2020. The plan will address the 255,000 acres of tax-forfeited land administered by the Cass County Land Department. In addition to addressing forest resource management, the updated plan will provide guidance in the management of recreational trails.
The plan will also address various land use related policies including the general land base policy, leases, easements and use permits. Timber harvesting as well as the policies and permit requirements for non-timber forest products such as maple syrup tapping, balsam bough and birch bark collection, and firewood are also included in the plan.
The current Cass County Forest Resources Management Plan was completed in May 2010 and is available at the land department’s website.
Comments or questions about the plan updating process can be directed to contracted project manager Katie Fernholz at katie@dovetailinc.org or (612) 414-8041
For additional information, visit the Cass County Land Department website at http://www.co.cass.mn.us/government/county_directory/land_department/index.php
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.