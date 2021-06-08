Cass County needs a volunteer partner to provide a site in Walker for a recycling center that was most recently located behind Walker Home Center.
The county needs about 15,000 square feet for a total of 12 containers to hold paper, cardboard and bottles.
Walker Home Center gave the county a 30-day notice to remove the recycling bins from their property effective June 1. The city and township were notified and provided the option to move the recycling containers to another site. As of Friday afternoon, no new location has been found. Those interested can contact Environmental Services at (218) 547-7256.
Cass County works with communities and neighborhoods to provide hauling and disposal or recycled materials at no additional cost, but relies on the community to provide a suitable collection site. Until a location is determined the best option for area residents is the Transfer Station on Highway 371 between Walker and Hackensack.
