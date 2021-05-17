Cass County offices are open to the public once again as more people receive vaccinations across the county.
Commissioners voted to relax the restriction at the May 4 meeting, after County Administrator Josh Stevenson cited decreased COVID-19 cases and vaccine clinics with redily available appointments.
City of East Gull Lake Administrator Rob Mason addressed the Board requesting a $100,000 commitment from Conservation Fund 73 as matching funds for future trail extension projects in East Gull Lake. The memorandum of understanding between Cass County and East Gull Lake for the new road, bridge and trail system, scheduled for 2023, states that East Gull Lake is being asked to contribute $169,360 to Cass County as 20 percent of the trail expense and a road addition to Gull Lake Resort, part of the new County Road 70 addition. Stevenson reported this commitment will reduce the fund 73 balance down to $14,317.
Chief Financial Officer Sandra Norikane provided the 2021 Capital Improvement plan. The plan supports activity within the County’s Capital Project Fund. Scheduled projects not previously in the plan include elevator replacements, data cable replacements, server replacements, and website upgrades. Other items that were rolled forward from to 2021 because they were not completed in 2020 include HVAC system updates, payroll software, and detention center electronics.
Norikane also presented a resolution providing on-sale liquor license fee relief for 2021 renewals. Area businesses that sell on-sale liquor have been impacted by the governor’s executive orders to lock down. This has reduced or eliminated some business’ ability to sell liquor for most of 2020. The resolution reduces the license fee by approximately 15 percent.
Camp Ripley’s Brigadier General Lowe E. Kruse provided an annual community briefing. He discussed current leadership and the economic impact on the region, accomplishments and COVID-19 response. He noted that they were able to distribute $7 million in personal protective equipment and $10 million in medical supplies across the nation for COVID-19 response efforts.
Camp Ripley is state owned and under the environmental oversite of numerous agencies to ensure all applicable regulations are followed.
Interim Regional Director of the northeast region for the University of Minnesota Extension Suzanne Hinrichs presented an overview of the Cass County Extension programs. She gave an update on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The Pine River Area Food Shelf has been converted to a super-shelf, which allows people to choose certain foods that they would prefer rather than receiving a box of foods they may not necessarily like. She also reported on the Statewide Health Improvement Program (SHIP) run by Simon Whitehead out of Cass County. Simon has worked with seven different communities to create community gardens, Longville being the newest this year. Simon worked with 15 people to help them become master gardeners. He is currently working on the Trishaw project, where volunteer drivers pedal trishaws (a cross between a tricycle and a rick shaw) so passengers with disabilities can get outside and see the sights.
Brooke Remer, the new 4-H Extension Educator, recently worked at Deep Portage Learning Center educating youth through their programs. Remer is working to expanding youth development within the Cass County 4-H program.
Kate Holland, Interim 4-H Extension Educator, presented 4-H activity over the past year stating Cass County currently has 75 youth enrolled in seven different community clubs and that at least six of those clubs met at least once in person or virtually over the past year. Providing a virtual attendance option for 4-H has increased participation. Cass County 4-H will present in-person at the Cass County Fair later this year.
Environmental Services Director John Ringle reported that Cass County has been asked by the owners of Walker Home Center to remove its recycling containers from their property by June 1. Ringle noted a recent increase in recycling volume and corresponding traffic has led to the owner’s decision. He has reached out to the City of Walker to find an acceptable alternate location.
In other business the Board:
Held a public hearing for the third reading of the tobacco ordinance.
Heard a Cass County COVID-19 Vaccination update.
Approved an updated Memorandum of Agreement with East Gull Lake associated with the new Gull River crossing.
Approved a contract for an aggregate base and reclamation project on C.R. 139 and a culvert replacement and bituminous patching project on County State Aid Highway 3.
Approved a 2021 Bridge Replacement Priority List.
Approved a community assisted public nuisance cleanup as a result of a fire.
