During the 2018 Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) Annual Membership Meeting held in St. Cloud Dec. 9, Board Chair Felix Schmiesing announced that Cass County is the 2019 recipient of MCIT’s award for Outstanding Performance in the Workers’ Compensation Division.
Each year MCIT looks for the county that has demonstrated steady improvement in its risk management and loss control efforts, its claims handling practices and its overall responsiveness to MCIT during the past five years.
Schmiesing was proud to present the workers’ compensation division award to Cass County for consistently improving claims handling in the area of workplace injury and illnesses, being committed to reducing employee injuries and having an overall focus on loss control and risk management.
The award winning county distinguishes itself in the areas of loss control and risk management. Criteria used to identify the recipient include risk management, loss control, customer service and workers’ compensation claims.
Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust is a joint risk-sharing entity formed pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 471.59 and 471.981. MCIT provides Minnesota county governments and related organizations with property, casualty and workers’ compensation coverage, as well as relevant risk management and loss control services tailored to the unique business of the public sector and its related organizations. MCIT is a member services organization created by counties and made available to other public entities through an intergovernmental joint powers agreement.
