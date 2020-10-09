Cass County Crime Victim Unit Coordinator Shannon Pfeiffer receives the 2020 Minnesota Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Services Recognition Award from MADD MN Victim Services Manager Rahya Iliff (right). Also pictured is Tessa Caird, who nominated Pfeiffer.
Photo submitted

Shannon Pfeiffer, victim services coordinator for the Cass County Attorney’s Office, recently received the 2020 Minnesota Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Services Recognition Award.

Pfeiffer was nominated by Tessa Caird, whose 18-year-old son, Brenden, was killed by a drunk driver in September 2017. Pfeiffer assisted Caird throughout the criminal justice process.

“She was extremely kind and understanding, along with being supportive,” Caird said. “It is because of people like Shannon that Mothers Against Drunk Driving can connect with victims and their families to provide support during such stressful times.”

“Thank you Shannon for all you do for victims of crimes in Cass County,” added MADD MN Victim Services Manager Rahya Iliff.

“Ms. Pfeiffer is very dedicated to her job, the people she serves and the cases she is involved in. She offers support and is the liaison between the Cass County Attorney Office and victims, survivors, and their families. We are proud of her efforts,” stated Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.

Pfeiffer, who has worked for the Cass County Attorney’s Office for 19 years, provides support to crime victims and their families throughout the entire criminal judicial process, ranging from attending court appearances on behalf of victims to offering community support for ongoing needs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments