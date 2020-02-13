The Cass County Republican BPOU Precinct Caucuses will meet Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. at the following locations. Sessions will end no earlier than 8 p.m. to conduct ordinary business required of the caucus gathering:
WHA High School, 16 precincts
Northland (Remer) High School, 18 precincts
Longville City Hall, 5 precincts
Pine River-Backus High School, 22 precincts
Pillager High School, 11 precincts
The caucuses are held for the purpose of electing delegates and alternates to the Cass County BPOU Convention March 14. The election of precinct officers, discussion of recommended resolutions and any suggested changes to the GOP Platform of Minnesota will also take place.
This call is issued Feb. 6, 2020, by the Cass County BPOU Executive Committee, Fredrick R. Hage, Chairman
(Detailed information is available on the following websites: mnccr.org or gopcass.com)
