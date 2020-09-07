The Cass County Highway Department reminds residents that contractors will start work soon on the following road improvement projects.
Longville: CSAH 5 within the city limits of Longville, starting the week of Labor Day. This project will help to extend the life of the roadway by improving the surface as well address some deficiencies in the pedestrian ramps to make them ADA compliant. This project will not require any detours.
Hackensack: CSAH 46 east of Hackensack, starting Sept. 8. This work will require the closure of CSAH 46 just south of the intersection with CSAH 5 for the replacement of a culvert and subgrade correction. The project will also extend the life of the pavement with a mill and overlay over the entire length of the existing bituminous., the mill and overlay will be completed under traffic.
Wabedo Township: CSAH 47 on the Wabedo/Blind Lake Township line, starting the week after Labor Day. This work will require two four-day closures for two of the deeper culvert replacements. The project will extend the life of the pavement with a mill and overlay over the entire length of the existing bituminous. The mill and overlay will be completed under traffic.
These projects are being led by the Cass County Highway Department. For additional information contact the County Engineer Darrick Anderson via email at darrick.anderson@co.cass.mn.us or call (218) 547-5201, or the Assistant County Engineer Joshua Howe via email at josh.howe@co.cass.mn.us or (218) 547-5202. You can also check the Cass County egram website for construction status updates.
Pine River: CSAH 1 and CSAH 44 east of Pine River, starting the day after Labor Day. This project includes reclaiming and paving the entire road from MN TH 84 in Pine River to the Cass County Line. It will also include the construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of CSAH 1 and CSAH 44. At the intersection, traffic will ONLY be allowed to use the westbound to northbound and southbound to eastbound turning movements during the first stage of construction.
The second stage will require a complete closure sometime in October to complete the roundabout, the detour will include Crow Wing County CSAH 15, TH 84 and TH 371. We will maintain the full closure only as long as necessary to complete the roundabout construction.
This project is being led by Bolton and Menk, in cooperation with Cass County. For additional information contact the Project Engineer from Bolton and Menk, Ryan Johnson at ryan.johnson@bolton-menk.com or (952) 426-8335. You can also contact Darrick or Josh at the same number.
The Cass County Highway Department website will have a link to a project website: http://www.co.cass.mn.us/government/county_directory/highway_department/index.php
