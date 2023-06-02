Probation Officer Abby Skwira was named Rookie Agent of the Year
Photo submitted

Cass County Probation Officer Abby Skwira was recently awarded Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers (MACPO) Rookie Agent of the Year.

This award is presented to a newer probation officer (one to three years in the field of probation) who has demonstrated abundant potential and professionalism in her early career.

