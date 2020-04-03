Probation Director Jim Schneider and Health Human and Veteran’s Services (HHVS) Director Michele Piprude presented the 2019 Screening Team Report at the Cass County Board Meeting March 17, in Backus.
The report included information on juveniles screening by agency. HHVS screened 39 juveniles for appropriate placements during 2019 while the Probation Office screened seven during the same period.
Out of home placement costs broke down to include residential group home costs at $920,516, correctional facility costs at $711,864, foster home costs $729,999, and emergency shelters costing $100,226 in 2019.
Out of home juvenile placements in 2019 totaled 16 placed in foster care, 12 placed in non-relative foster care, 13 placed in residential care, and five placed in residential group homes. A total of 46 juveniles/children who were screened in 2019 were placed in out of home placement for over 30 days.
Primary issues with juvenile cases include 13 cases of neglect, five behavior, 11 mental health, one alleged sexual abuse, four alcohol/drug abuse - caregiver, and 12 cases of abuse.
Demographics of screened youth included 37 under the age of 15 and nine that were older than 16. There were 17 females and 29 male juveniles screened in 2019.
It was also reported that although the number of screenings is fairly stable, the cost continues to increase with more need.
