The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 384 incidents between Oct. 6-12, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Old Housing, Bena.
Abandoned vehicle, Baywood Lane, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Fairbanks Dr. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Federal Dam Dr. NE, Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Lake May Dr., Akeley
Attempt to locate, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Hidden, Walker.
Burglary, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business check, Murray Ave., Pine river.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Jordan Lane, Longville.
Business check, Norway Drive, Cass Lake.
Business check, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
CO detector, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Crime against the family, neglect, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Deer accident with injuries, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Disorderly conduct, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Morning Star Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, King St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Berry Rd. NE, Outing.
Extra patrol, S. Thunder, Remer.
Fight, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Fight, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fight 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Fire, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Fire, Howard Lake Road, Akeley.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Stony Point Drive, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Harassment, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Incorrigible juvenile, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
In the ditch, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, Birch Lake Lane, Hackensack.
Injured, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Lift assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Missing person, Front St., Pine River.
Person of interest, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Y Frontage road, Walker.
Probation/parole, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property, Sixth St. N., Walker.
Property damage, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Wood Duck Lane, Longville.
Property damage, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Property damage, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 84 SW Pine River.
Public assist, Hardwood Dr., Hackensack.
Public assist, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Public assist, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, Remer.
Road conditions, Knoll Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions, Hwys. 371/87, Backus.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Speed (two incidents), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Terminal patient, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Traffic incident, Midway Circle, Walker.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Trespassing, N. Webb Lake, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Vehicle (two incidents), Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Vehicle, Hornbeam Trail, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Second St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, 10th St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Stony Point Dr., Walker.
Welfare, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 8, Bena.
Welfare check, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.