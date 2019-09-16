The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 460 incidents between Sept. 1-7, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Vermillion Lake Rd., Remer.
Accident, no injury, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Norway, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Bite, Steamboat Road, Walker.
Bite, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Burglary (two calls), 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NW, Walker.
Burglary, 68th Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Burglary, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Careless driving, Pine River.
Child custody dispute (two calls), Park Ave, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Child custody dispute, Second Ave., Bena.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Crime against family, endangerment, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Dangerous dog, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Domestic, Winding Road NE, Swatara.
Domestic dispute, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Main St. E., Remer.
Erratic driving, River Street, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Extra patrol, 105 Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Fire, Old Housing, Bena.
Fire, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Fire, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fire, York St., Pine River.
Fire, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Lift assist, Tower View Lane, Hackensack.
Lift assist, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Liquor license violation, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 84/C.R. 44, Pine River.
Obstruct legal process, Seventh Street, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Battle Point Drive, Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Person of interest, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, York St., Pine River.
Person of interest, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property, 44th St. NW, Hackensack.
Property check, Midway Drive, Walker.
Property check, Second St. NW, Backus.
Property damage, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Property damage, Maple Crest Dr., Hackensack.
Property damage, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Onigum Road, Walker.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Public assist, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Public assist, Dale Dr. SE, Remer
Public assist, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Public assist, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Hardwood, Hackensack.
Reckless driving, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person (two calls), Poquet Dr. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal of person, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Removal of person, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person (two calls), Old Agency, Walker.
Road conditions, Elm Ave. W., Walker.
Road conditions, C.R. 1/York St., Pine River.
Road conditions, Bluebill Trail NE, Longville.
Road conditions, 14th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
School bus stop arm, Fifth St., Pine River.
Shoplifting, Main St., Remer.
Speed, C.R. 1 and College, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 and 23rd, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Stop sign violation, Third and Murray, Pine River.
Terminal patient, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Westwood, Remer.
Threats, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, C.R. 2 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Murray Ave., Pine river.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Use of tobacco, Main St. E., Remer.
Vehicle, Scenic Lake, Akeley.
Vehicle, 160th St. NW, Bena.
Violation of OFP (two calls), Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Warning, C.R. 1/College, PIne river.
Warning, 60th St. NW, Walker.
Warning, Bachelor Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave./River St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Main St. E., Remer.
Warrant for arrest, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Welfare check, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Welfare check, Boysenberry Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 92nd St. NE, Boy River.
Welfare check, First Ave. NW, Federal Dam.
