The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 352 incidents between Nov. 13-19, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Abandoned vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Arthurs Point Dr., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Activity, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Activity, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Activity, First St. N., Hackensack.
Activity, Point Rd. Backus.
Activity, Murray Ave. E., Hackensack.
Activity, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Attempt to locate, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Bite, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Boat, Evergreen, Hackensack.
Business, Industrial Park, Walker.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Norway, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business (three incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Carbon monoxide detector, Douglas Drive, Deer River.
Crime against family, abuse, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Crime agaisnt family, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 41st Ave. SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Division St. W., Pine River.
Death, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Deer crash, no injury, Whipholt Dr., Walker.
Domestic, Eighth St. N., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Lumberjack, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Driving under influence, Fourth st. SW, Backus.
EMS transport only, Division St. W., Backus.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 10th St. S., Walker.
Fight, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Eastview Dr., Walker.
Fire, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Fugitive from justice, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Harassment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Home, Dragonfly, Akeley.
Identity theft, Old Housing, Bena.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, 88th St. NE, Boy River.
Injured, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Indian Traial, Pine River.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Loose animal, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Mental illness, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Overdose, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Overdose, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Person, York St., Pine River.
Person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Possession of illegal substance, First St. N., Pine River.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property check, S. Miller Bay, Hackensack.
Property damage, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, This A Way, SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Lake May Road, Akeley.
Property retrieval, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Front St., Pine River.
Public assist, 10th St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Public assist, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, C.R. 8, Bena.
Removal, Wood St. N., Backus.
Residence, Sand Beach, Remer.
Residence, 43rd Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Coontail Dr., Outing.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Road conditions, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Roadway information, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371 Pine River.
Threat, N. Long Lake, Backus.
Threat, Vermillion, Remer.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Maple Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, 10th St., Walker
Warning (two stops), Nwy. 371, Pine river.
Warning (two stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Welfare, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Lillian Blvd., Backus.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, two incidents, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, School Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Red Maple Rd., Akeley.
Welfare check, S. Lake, Outing.
Welfare check, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Norway, Pine River.
Welfare check, Pine Mountain, Backus.
