The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 332 incidents between Nov. 24-30, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Hassman Hill, Pine River.
Activity, Tall Pines Trail, Remer.
Activity, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Activity, Island Lake Drive, Backus.
Activity, Chimney Point, Hackensack.
Activity, E. Horseshoe Lake Dr., Backus.
Activity, Old Agency, Walker.
Activity, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Assault, Upper Menton, Remer.
Assault, Park Ave., Pine River.
Assault, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Breezy Point, Walker
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy 2, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW, (13 separate calls), Cass Lake.
Burglary, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Burglary, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, (two incidents) Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Shing Wauk, Walker.
Carbon monoxide detector, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake
Complaints, Hwy. 371 N, Backus.
Complaints, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Deer accident, no injury, 120th St. SW, Motley.
Disturbing the peace, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, First St. N., Pine River.
Domestic, Old Agency, Walker.
Domestic, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. N., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
EM transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Harassment, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass lake.
Home incident, White Pine, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, S. Steamboat Bay Dr., Cass Lake.
Lift assist, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Missing person, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Possession of illegal substance, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Property damage, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Public assist, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal of person (two calls), Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, Stargrass Lane, Backus.
Removal of person, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Removal of person, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal of person, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Big Boy Rd NE, Boy River.
Residence check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence check, Old C.R. 52, Remer.
Residence check, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Residence check, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Maple Lake Lane, Longville.
Road conditions, 48th St. SW, Pine River.
Road conditions, Hwy. 200, Longville.
Road conditions, Hwy. 200, Walker.
Roadway information, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Runaway, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, 10th St. S., Walker.
Traffic stop, Lakeaire Dr., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, First Ave. W., Bena.
Vehicle, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Breezy Point Rd., Walker.
Vehicle, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Traders Bay, Walker.
Vulnerable adult (two incidents,) White Pine, Pine River.
Warning (three incidents), Ridge Ave., Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), First St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 161st. St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Odin Trail SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Mill St. SW, Remer.
Welfare check, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, 122nd St. NW, Laporte.
Welfare check, 13th St., Akeley.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Welfare check, Long Beach, Hackensack.
