The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 299 incidents between Jan. 16-22, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Spain Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 8 NE, Bena.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Foxtail Lane SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Front St. N., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Assault, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Stony Point, Walker.
Attempted, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Barking dog, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Burglary, Six Mile Lake, Bena.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against family, endangerment, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer crash, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, C.R. 63 NE, Boy River.
Driving under the influence, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
EMS transport only, (seven calls) Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Pinnacle, Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
General, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
General, two incidents, First St. N., Pine River.
General, Murray Ave., Pine River.
General, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
General, First Ave. E., Backus.
Gun, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Hang up, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Cedar Shores, Hackensack.
Home, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Home, 19th St. NW, Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, Jackpine Hills, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Gladeview, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Windsor St., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
In the ditch, Osage Trail NW, Walker.
Injured, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Injured, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Injured, Christmas Point, Walker.
Injured, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Buxton Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Cranberry, Walker.
Loose animal, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Mental illness, Willard Lake, Backus.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Motorist assist, C.R. 4, Remer.
Neglect/abuse, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
Neglect/abuse, Midway Circle, Walker.
Obstruct with force, Front St. W., Walker.
Overdose, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Probation/parole violation, Stony Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Whipholt, Walker.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Westwood, Remer.
Removal of person, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal of person, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Partridge, Longville.
Removal of person, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal of person, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Krussow Dr., Remer.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence, Stony Point, Walker.
Residence, Camper, Cass Lake.
Residence (two calls), Second Point, Walker
Residence, Haacks Haven, Longville.
Residence, Hawthorn Lane, Walker.
Residence, 285th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 2/160th St., Cass Lake.
Threat, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Threat, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Threat, First St. S., Hackensack.
Threat, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threats, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Main St. E., Remer.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (six stops), Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine river.
Welfare check, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Brook Park, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, King St. S., Backus.
Welfare check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
