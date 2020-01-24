The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 357 incidents between Jan. 12-18, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, S. Town Drive, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Sixth St. NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, 131st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy 371 SW, Pine River.
Assault, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Assault, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Assault, Shafer Lake Rd., Outing.
Assault, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, 216th Ave. NW, Backus.
Business check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Business check (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker
Business check, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Business check, Mill St. S., Pine River
Business check, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Cranberry, Walker.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Birch Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, 48th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, 12th St .SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Fifth St., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 11 NW, Longville
Disorderly conduct, C.R. 8, Bena.
Disorderly conduct, Ma Iingen, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Stony Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Hang up, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Cleveland, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Home incident, Hwy. 200, Remer.
Home incident, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Injured, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Heartland Place S., Akeley.
Lift assist, 68th Ave. SW, Backus.
Loose animal, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Mail incident, Baywood Drive, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Person of interest, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Person of interest, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Probation/parole violation, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Property check, Deer Creek Rd., Longville.
Property damage (two calls), Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property/land dispute, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Removal of person (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Removal of person, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal of person, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Semaphore violation, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Front St. S., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Threats, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, C.R. 52 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Church Lane, Backus.
Vehicle, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Vehicle, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Windsor St., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult (two calls), Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Warning (four stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Warrant for arrest, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Old Housing, Bena.
Welfare check, Boreal Trail, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare check, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Iowana, Bena.
Welfare check, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Traders Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, 66th St. NW, Walker.
