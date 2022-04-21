The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 308 incidents between April 10-16, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Assault, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assault, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Assault, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Lake Hattie Drive, Backus.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business (two calls), Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
By check, fraud, Front St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, 66th Ave. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Midway Circle, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Deer accident, no injury, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute (two calls), C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Domestic dispute, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Steamboat, Walker.
Domestic dispute, York St., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Cleveland, Walker.
Driving under the influence, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Escape from custody, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, First St., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Fire, Swen Ave. SW, Remer.
Fireworks, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Gas drive-off, two incidents, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gun, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Hang up, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Harassment, 44th St. NW, Hackensack.
Harassment, Price Lane, Longville.
Home, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Inattentive driving, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Injured, Second Ave., Bena.
Lift assist, (three calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, (two calls), White Pine, Pine River.
Mental illness, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Mentally ill person, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
No Minnesota driver’s license, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Overdose, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Possession of tobacco, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Probation/parole violation, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property check, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Property check, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Horse Tail Trail, Outing.
Public assist, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Residence, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Residence, Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, Diamond Point, Walker.
Residence, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, Heath Trail NW, Walker.
School bus stop arm violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Semaphore violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, (two stops), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, 68th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Threats, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Traffic incident, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Wild Rice Dr., Walker.
Vehicle, Sweet Fern Lane, Akeley.
Violation of harassment order, First St. S., Pine River.
Violation of protection order (two calls), First St. S., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning (four stops) Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning (two stops) C.R. , Pine River.
Welfare check, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
