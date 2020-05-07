The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 348 incidents between April 26-May 2, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Bit (animal), 12th St. SW, Backus.
Bite (animal) Old Housing, Bena.
Boat incident, Snapping Turtle Lane NW, Bena.
Burglary, Portside Court, Walker.
Carbon monoxide detector, Pine Lake Road, Walker.
Complaint, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Complaint, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Criminal sexual conduct, Third St. N., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Second St. E., Bena.
Disorderly conduct, Main St. W., Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Old Housing Dr. NE, Bena.
Disturbing the peace, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Disturbing the peace, Midway Circle, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Domestic, Hazel Street N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Old Agency, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, 28th Ave. SW Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Execute search warrant, Main St. E., Remer.
Extra patrol, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Snowball Road NE, Remer.
Fight, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Longwood Point, Outing.
Fire, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Fire, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pike River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Quiet Lane NW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Sweetbriar, Akeley.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Front St. N., Pine River.
Gun incident, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Hang up, Broken Arrow, Cass lake.
Hang up, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Spruce Ave. Ne, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Breezy Point, Walker.
Injured, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Juvenile, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Noise complaint, Old Agency, Walker.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Person of interest, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Person of interest, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Person of interest, First St. N., Hackensack.
Property, River Street, Pine River.
Property check, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Norway Lake Road, Pine River.
Property damage, Old Agency, Walker.
Property/land dispute, First St. S., Pine River.
Property retrieval, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Public assist, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Removal of person, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Removal of person, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal of person, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Repossession, Highland Ave., Walker.
Residence check, Sarajac Rd. NE, Longville.
Residence check, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Residence check, Eastburn Rd., Remer.
Residence check, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Residence check, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence check, Coontail Dr., Outing.
Residence check, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Residence check, Cedar Trail NE, Remer.
Road conditions, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Road conditions, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Runaway, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Ridge Ave. (two calls), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Threats, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Threats, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Vehicle, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, First St. N., Hackensack.
Violation of harassment order, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Violation of protection order, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Bird’s Nest Dr., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check (two calls), Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, RAC Rd. NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Larson Lake, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, King St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
