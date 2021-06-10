The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 522 incidents between May 30-June 5, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Front St. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assault, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement (two calls), Bottom, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Bite, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Bite, Aster Trail NE, Outing.
Burglary (two calls), Ogema Point, Hackensack.
Burglary, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Burglary, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Burglary, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Business, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business (two calls), Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Third St. SE, Cass Lake.
Business, Industrial Park, Walker.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Citation/warning, 24th Ave. NE, Longville.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Complaint, 64th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, Facility, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Erratic driving, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving ,Golf Course, Cass lake.
Expired license tabs, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, Avens Trail NW, Hackensack.
Fire, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Fire, C.R. 8, Bena.
Fire, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Fire, Partridge, Longville.
Fire, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Flee an officer, Midway Circle, Walker.
Garbage, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Gas drive-off (five incidents), Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Hang up, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
Harassment, 52nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Home incident, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Home incident, Washburn Bay, Outing.
Home incident, Old Housing, Bena.
Improper lane change, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Lift assist, Second St. S, Walker.
Loose dog, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Lost/found, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Natural death, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Breezy Point, Walker.
Person of interest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Property, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property, Partridge, Longville.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property check, Lotus Lane NE, Outing.
Property check, Soo Line, Boy River.
Property damage, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Property damage, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Public assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Public assist, Outing St. NE, Outing.
Removal, Maple Crest Dr., Hackensack.
Removal 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Removal (two calls), Traders Bay, Walker.
Removal, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Residence, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile, Hackensack.
Residence, Norman Point, Longville.
Residence, Kabekona, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Roadway information, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Roadway information, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Speed, (four incidents) Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/Tilden Trail, Pine River.
Threat, Old Agency, Walker.
Threats, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Walker.
Trespassing, Bayview Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Industrial Park, Walker.
Vehicle, First St. N., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Vehicle, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Lower Cass, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack
Warning (three incidents), Hwy. 371/Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Roosevelt, Outing.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, White Pine, Pine River.
Welfare check, Tall Timber, Hackensack.
Welfare check, S. Agency Bay Dr., Walker.
