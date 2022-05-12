The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 375 incidents between May 1-7, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Nodak Dr. NE, Bena.
Assault, Old Housing, Bena.
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Northwood, Cass Lake.
ATV, 34th Ave. NW, Backus.
Bite, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Burglary, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Burglary, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business (two calls), 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Complaint, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Complaints, Barclay and Third, Pine River.
Complaints (two incidents), Norway Lake Road, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, N. Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Robin Lane NW, Hackensack.
Crime against family, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, First St. N., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, First St. N., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Domestic, N. River Road SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, First St. N., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Windsor St., Pine River.
EMS transport only, 24th St. NW, Hackensack.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Grant Utley, Cass Lake
Fire, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Fire, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Fire, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Fire (two calls), Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Fugitive from justice, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Funeral, Division St. S., Walker.
Garbage, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Gas drive off (three incidents)Pine River.
General, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
General, Front St. N., Backus.
General, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Grass/forest fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Andresen Bay, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, 52nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 40 NW Hackensack.
Hang up, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Home, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Lift assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, Horseshoe Lane, Hackensack.
Loose animal, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Loose animal, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Arthur’s Point Dr., Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Highland Ave., Walker.
Motorcycle, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
No proof of insurance, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Person, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker,
Property, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Property, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Breezy Point, Walker.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 5 NW, Longville.
Public assist (two calls), Snell Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, First Ave. W., Bena.
Removal, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence (two calls), Second Point, Walker.
Residence, First St. N., Pine River.
Residence, Tollhaven Trail, Hackensack.
Residence, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Residence, 20th St. NW, Backus.
Road conditions, E. Oak Point, Cass Lake.
School bus stop arm violation, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Semaphore violation (two incidents), Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Texting while driving, Hwy, 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Threat, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Threat, Old Agency, Walker.
Threats, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Threats, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Shingobee Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Barclay (two stops), Pine River.
Traffic stop, John Moose Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Kingston Way, Walker.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.