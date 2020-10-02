The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 446 incidents between Sept. 20-26, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Front St. N., Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Assault, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Assault, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, EMS, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Front St. N., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Attempted (two incidents, no details), Second St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, First St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Burglary, Co. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary (eight calls), 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, York St., Pine River.
Burglary, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Town Hall Road, Akeley.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Dangerous animal, Forest Acres, Walker.
Death, Fifth St., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, 108th St. NE, Boy River.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, York St., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Partridge Dr., Longville.
Disturbing the peace, Timberglade, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, 22nd St., Hackensack.
Disturbing the peace, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Domestic, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Extra patrol, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Failure to yield right of way, Barclay Ave./River, Pine River.
Fight, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, Timber Drive NW, Hackensack.
Fire, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Hang up, Cedar Crest, Walker.
Harassment, Second St. E., Bena.
Harassment, York St., Pine River.
Home incident, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Injured, 10th St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Sunrise Point, Pine River.
Missing person, 13th St., Akeley.
Noise complaint, E. Horseshoe Drive, Backus.
Overdose, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Probation/parole violation, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Property check, Christmas Point Drive, Walker.
Property damage, Eighth Ave. NE, Pine River.
Property damage, Railroad St., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Jenkins Road, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Front St., Pine River.
Public assist, King St. N., Backus.
Public assist, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, 10th St. S., Walker.
Reckless driving, Onigum Marina Dr., Walker.
Removal of person, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Second St. S., Walker.
Removal of person, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Road conditions, Tall Pines Trail NE, Remer.
Roadway information, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Runaway, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Shoplifting (two calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Ridge Ave., Pine River.
Threat, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Threat, Spring Beach, Pine River.
Threats, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Threats, Sioux Camp Rd., Longville.
Threats, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, 24th Ave. SW/12th St., Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Oak Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/First St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Violation of protection order, Birch St., Federal Dam.
Violation of protection order, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Eagle Drive NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Warning, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/Kent St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check (two calls), White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Rosalind Ave. E., Backus.
Welfare check, Colleen St. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Second St. E., Bena.
Welfare check, Minnow, Remer.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
