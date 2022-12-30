The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 323 incidents between Dec. 18-24, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Highland Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Business, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Business, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Rocky Point, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Haskell Rd. NE, Longville.
Crime against family, neglect, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Crime against the family, neglect, Main St. S., Boy River.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Domestic, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Domestic, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Wintergreen, Walker.
Driving under the influence, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Third St. S., Hackensack.
EMS transport only, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
EMS transport only, Walker.
Erratic driving, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fire, Baby Lake Trail, Hackensack.
Fire, Templer Point, Walker.
Fire, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Flee an officer, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Flee an officer, C.R. 8, Federal Dam.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
General, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Gun, Breezy Point, Walker.
Hang up, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Old Housing, Bena.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Home, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, 73rd St. NW, Akeley.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Mail, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Stony Point, Walker.
Natural death, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Neglect/abuse, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Other, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Other, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Other, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Other, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Other, C.R. 56, Pine River.
Other, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Other, 17th Ave. NW, Backus.
Other, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Overdose, Dunn Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 60th Ave. NW, CAss Lake.
Overdose, Facility, Cas Lake.
Person, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Property damage, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Property/land dispute, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, 24th St. DSW, Pine River.
Public assist, C.R. 55 NE, Remer.
Public assist, F.S. 2721 Rd. NE, Remer.
Removal, First Ave. W., Bena.
Residence, Eagle Pines, Hackensack.
Residence, Smith Dr. NW, Pine River.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Butternut Trl., Hackensack.
Residence, Jenny Lane NW, Longville.
Residence, Sugar Bush, Longville.
Residence, Lawrence, Outing.
Residence, Ottertail, Cass Lake.
Residence, 21st. St. SW, Pine River.
Road conditions, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Robbery, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Shoplifting, Industrial Park, Walker.
Threats, Old Housing, Bena.
Threats, Andrus Lake, Outing.
Through the ice, Park Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, No Name Ave. E., Hackensack.
Traffic incident, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Trespassing, Whipple Ave. E., Hackensack.
Truant, 68th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Vehicle, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Violation of Protection Order, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Vulnerable adult, 44th Ave. NW, Walker.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Leech Lake, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Main St. E., Remer.
Warrant for arrest, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Timberglade, Walker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.