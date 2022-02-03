The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 326 incidents between Jan. 23-29, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Fifth St., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Front St. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Remer.
Assault (two calls), Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Burglary, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
By check (fraud), Main St. E., Remer.
Child custody dispute, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Norway, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Domestic dispute, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Facility Center Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Equipment violation, Front St. NW, Walker.
Equipment violation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Equipment violation, S. Walker Bay Rd., Walker.
Execute search, Garden Street, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Fight, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Partridge, Longville.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Home, Lake May Rd., Walker.
Identity theft, 38th Ave. NE, Remer.
Improper lane change, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
In the ditch, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Lift assist, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist, 29th Ave. NW, Backus.
Natural death, Oak Ave. SE, Cass Lake.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Probation/parole, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, 323rd Ave., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Breezy Point, Walker.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, Murray Ave. E., Hackensack.
Reckless driving, Akeley.
Removal, Norway, Cass Lake.
Removal, Horse Tail Trail, Outing.
Residence, Brown Eagle, Cass Lake.
Residence, Wild Pines Lane, Longville.
Residence, Plantain Trail, Walker.
Residence, W. Leavitt Rd., Outing.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Roadway information, Tree Frog Drive, Walker.
Robbery, Main St. N., Boy River.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Stolen property, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Stop sign violation, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Threats, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Traffic incident, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Trespassing, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, King St. S., Backus.
Vehicle, Industries Lane, Walker.
Vehicle, two incidents, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Warning (four incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 42/Murray, Pine River.
Warning, CR 1/44, Pine River.
Warning, Windsor St./CR 1, Pine River.
Warning, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Chapman Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, C.R. 43 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.