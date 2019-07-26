The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 608 incidents between July 14-19, 2019, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 167th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Front St., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 5th St., Pine River.
Assault, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Assault, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Assault, Mill St. SE., Remer.
Assault, Mill St. SE., Cass Lake.
Barking dog, County 58 NE., Outing.
Bite, 72nd St. NE., Remer.
Boat incident, County 40 NW., Hackensack.
Burglary, State 371 S., Hackensack.
Burglary, King St., Backus.
Child custody disputes (two), Norway, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Whipholt Beach Rd., Walker.
Complaints, Arlina Ave. W., Walker.
Complaints, US 2 NW., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Main St. E., Remer.
Deer accident no injuries, County 5 NW., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Lost Lake Rd., Lake Shore.
Disorderly conduct, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Two calls, disturbing the peace, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, 4th St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Partridge, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Broken, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, State 6 NE., Remer.
Domestic dispute, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Steamboat, Walker.
Driving after revocation, 5th St., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, State 200 NW., Walker.
EMS Transport only, Howard lake, Akeley.
Erratic Driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Extra patrol, Breezy Point, walker.
Fight, State 6 NE., Remer.
Fight, 72nd St. NW., Walker.
Fire, Hillaway Dr., Hackensack.
Fire, County 46 NW., Backus.
Fire, Midway Dr. NW., Walker.
Fireworks, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Fireworks, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Fireworks, Pine Mountain, Backus.
Gas drive off, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Gas drive off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive off, State 84, Longville.
Gas drive off, State 200 NE., Remer.
Gas drive off, Front St., Pine River.
Hang up, Badger Trl., Boy River.
Harassment, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Pine St. NW., Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 161st St. NW., Cass Lake.
Home, County 46 NW., Backus.
In ditch, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
In ditch, County 8 NE., Bena.
Juvenile, 2nd St. NW., Cass Lake.
Missing/overdue, State 84, Longville.
Motor vehicle, 16th St. NW., Backus.
Noise complaint, Butternut Trl., Hackensack.
Noise complaint, Acorn Hill Ln., Walker.
Suspicious person, State 200 NE., Remer.
Suspicious person, State 371 NW., Walker.
Suspicious person, Boone Point, Hackensack.
Suspicious person, Cranberry, Walker.
Suspicious person, Golf View Dr., Pine River.
Possession, two calls, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Probation/parole, Shingobee, Walker.
Property, County Hwy. 45 NW., Hackensack.
Property, two calls, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Property, Garden St., Walker.
Property, 122nd St. NW., Laporte.
Property, State 87 NW., Backus.
Property damage, 48th St. SW., Pine River.
Property damage, County Hwy. 7 NE, Remer.
Property damage, King St. S., Backus.
Property damage, Lake Hattie dr., Backus.
Property/land dispute, Front St. N., Backus.
Property/land dispute, Siskin Trl. NW., Hackensack.
Property retrieval, Quail Ln. NE., Longville.
Property retrieval, 18th St. SW., Pine River.
Public assist, Murray St., Pine River.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Public assist, 43rd Ave. NW., Hackensack.
Public assist, State 84, Pine River.
Public assist, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Removal of person, 64th St. NW., Walker.
Removal of person, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Repo, York St., Pine River.
Repo, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Residence check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence check, County Hwy. 43 NW., Backus.
Residence check, Mirabella Trl., Longville.
Residence check, State 371 NW., Walker.
Residence check, Lone Wolf Trl., Longville.
Residence check, Diamond Trl., Walker.
Residence check, Pine Siskin Trl., Longville.
Road conditions/hazards, 4th St. SW., Backus.
Road conditions/hazards, State 371 NW., Walker.
Roadway information, State 371, Hackensack.
Seat belt violation, River St., Pine River.
Speed, College St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 and Norway, Pine River.
Speed, 371 and Park Ave., Pine River.
Speed, State 34 NW., Akeley.
Speed, State 371 NW., Laporte.
Speed, two calls, College St., Pine River.
Speed, County Hwy. 44, Pine River.
Speed, County Hwy. 1 W., Pine River.
Speed, County Hwy. 12 NW., Akeley.
Threats, First St. S., Hackensack.
Threats, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Threats, Butternut Trl. Hackensack.
Threats, Onigum, Walker.
Traffic stop, Y-Frontage, Walker.
Traffic stop, County Hwy. 1 SW., Pine River.
Traffic stop, 5th St. S., Walker.
Traffic stop, two calls, State 371 NW., Backus.
Traffic stop, State 200 NW., Longville.
Vehicle, Onigum, Walker.
Vehicle, two calls, Main St. E., Remer.
Vehicle, 5th Ave. W., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, 92nd St. NE., Boy River.
Violation of protection order, Dewdrop Trl., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Warrant for arrest, State 371 NW., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. SW., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, County 45 NW., Hackensack.
Welfare check, State 84, Longville.
Welfare check, White Pine, Pine River.
Welfare check, Partridge, Longville.
Welfare check, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Welfare check, State 371 NW., Backus.
Welfare check, 2nd Ave. SE., Remer.
