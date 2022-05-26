The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 364 incidents between May 15-21, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assault, Old Agency, Walker.
Assault, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Old Agency, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 22nd Ave. NE, Boy River.
Business, Industrial Park, Walker.
Business, Forestview, Walker.
Business, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
By check, fraud, Reservation, Longville.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Dancing Wind, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Old Agency, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Rifle Range Rd., Laporte.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Windsor St., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Driving after revocation, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Extra patrol, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fight, 28th Ave. NW, Backus.
Fight, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, First Ave. E., Backus.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Funeral, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Funeral, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
General, Fourth St. S., Walker.
General, Front St., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Gun, Woodcock, Remer.
Hang up, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Harassment, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Incorrigible, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River
Loose animal, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Ground Plum, Akeley.
Mentally ill person, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River,
Neglect/abuse, 53rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Noise complaint, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Person, Bluewater Beach, Walker.
Person, Walker Bay, Walker.
Person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person, Front St. N., Pine River.
Person, Laguna Lane NW, Hackensack.
Property, First St. N., Hackensack.
Property, N. Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Property C.R. 5, Longville.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property damage, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, 38th St. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Groundnut, Boy River.
Property/land dispute, White Pine Dr., Pine River.
Public assist, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Public assist, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Forbes Park, Pine River.
Removal, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Removal, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Removal, Roosevelt, Pine River.
Removal, Traders Bay, Walker.
Residence, Cedar Lane NE, Remer.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, N. Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Residence, Pine Mountain, Backus.
Residence, Eastview Dr., Walker.
Residence, N. Green, Longville.
Residence, Ozkiya Dr. NW, Longville.
Residence, 108th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Main St. W., Remer.
Speed, Traders Bay Rd. NW, Walker.
Stolen property, Lower Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Threats, Front St., Pine River.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Wakonabo Dr. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, First St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Use of tobacco, Murray Ave. E., Pine River.
Vehicle, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Vehicle, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Blue Jay Trail, Backus.
Warning, First St./Park Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Welfare check, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check (two calls), Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Backus.
Welfare check, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Birch Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
