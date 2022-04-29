The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 341 incidents between April 17-23, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Front St. N., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Peninsula Rd., Outing.
Assist other agency, Law Enforcement (two calls), Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, Law Enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Law Enforcement, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Business (two calls), Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business (three calls), Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Business, Industrial Blvd., Walker.
Business, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Front St. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Baywatch Trail, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Atlas Trl. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, 48th Ave. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Midway Circle, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Lane Longville.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First Ave. W., Boy River.
Driving after cancellation-IPS, Central Ave., Bena.
Driving under the influence, C.R. 63 NE, Boy River.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 84, Longville.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Equipment violation, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Expired license tabs, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Fight, Front St., Walker.
Fire, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fire, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Harassment, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Harassment (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Home, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Incorrigible, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Injured, 50th St. NW, Longville.
Lift assist, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Loose animal, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Noise complaint, Windsor St., Pine River.
Obstruct legal process, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Overdose, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Person of interest, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Possession of tobacco, First St. N., Pine River.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Removal, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Residence, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Hogans Island, Backus.
Residence, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Sand Lake Dr., Backus.
Road conditions, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Road conditions, C.R. 1 S., Pine River.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, C.R. 2, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Suicide, Birch Lane, Longville.
Threat (two incidents), Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Threat, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Traffic incident, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
U-turn violation (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Wildwood Dr., Bena.
Violation of protection order, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (10 stops), Pine River
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.