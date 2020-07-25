The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 449 incidents between July 12-18, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Sailstar Drive NE, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Sixth St. S., Walker.
Accident, no injury, 54th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Alert, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Pine River School, Pine River.
Assault, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Law Enforcement, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Law Enforcement, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Law Enforcement, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Probation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Pine River.
Burglary, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Fisher Point, Walker.
Burglary, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Burglary, E. Five Point Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Burglary, Marclay, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Fourth St. S., Walker
Business check, Industrial Park Drive, Walker.
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake,.
Business check, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Business check, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Lower Cass Lake, Cass Lake.
Business check, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 2 NE/Six Mile Lake Rd., Bena.
Complaint, Wedgewood Dr., Walker.
Complaint, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Controlled burn, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Windsor St., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Midway Circle, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Templer Point, Walker.
Crime against family, First St. N., Pine River.
Dangerous dog, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Old Housing, Bena.
Disturbing the peace, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 84, Longville.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Failure to display license plate, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
False name to officer, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Fight, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Fight, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, S. Andrus Lake Lane, Outing.
Fire, Hogans Island, Backus.
Fireworks, 125th Ave. NE, Longville.
Fireworks, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Garage, Plainview Dr., Hackensack.
Garbage, Brook Park, Pine River.
Garbage, Andresen Bay, Remer.
Gas drive-off (four incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Gun, 39th St. NW, Akeley.
Harassment, Golf Course Road, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Home incident, 39th Ave. NW, Backus.
Identity theft, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Birch Lane, Longville.
Injured, 28th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Ziers Lane NE, Outing.
Loose animal, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Mentally ill person, 22nd St. NW, Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, S. Stony Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Missing person, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker,
Motor vehicle, Pond Lane, Longville.
Natural death, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Person of interest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Possession of illegal substance, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Property, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Property, Six Mile Lake Rd. NE, Bena.
Property damage, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Property damage, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Property damage, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Property damage, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Praise Lane NW, Walker.
Public assist, Park Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Front St./Jefferson, Pine River.
Removal of person, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Removal of person, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Removal of person, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal of person, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Norway, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Residence, Chokecherry, Hackensack.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Road hazard, Minnesota Ave. E., Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed, C.R. 1/40th St., Pine River.
Threats, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW/40th, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Trespassing, S. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville.
Vehicle, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Vehicle, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, 45th Ave., NW, Backus.
Victim, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, Indian Point, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 58th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Snowball Road, Remer.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Welfare check, Town Hall Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Welfare check, Plainview Drive, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Deer Run Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, 22nd St. NW, Hackensack.
