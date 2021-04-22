The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 362 incidents between April 11-17, including the following:
Accident, fatal, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Accident, no injury, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Accident with injuries, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Accident, with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Assault, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Wood St. N., Backus.
Assist other agency, probation, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Sailstar Court NE, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Marina Drive, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Bite, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Bite, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Wood St. N., Backus.
Business, third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Compliance check (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Old Agency, Walker.
Crime against family, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Curfew violation, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Dangerous dog, Main St. E., Remer.
Dangerous dog, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Dangerous dog, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Domestic, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Gladeview, Walker.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Driving under the influence, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, (four calls) Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Execute search warrant, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Fire, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fleeing officer, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Garbage dumping, Elm Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
General, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
General, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, 62nd St. NE, Remer.
Hang up, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Hang up, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Hang up, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Harassment, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Harassment, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Home, Park Ave., Pine River.
Home, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Home, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Improper lane change, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Inattentive driving, First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile (four calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Second St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, Hwy 6 NE, Remer.
Loose animal, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Mentally ill person, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Motorist assist, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
Natural death, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Basswood Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, First St. S., Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property, Park Ave., Walker.
Property check, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Maple Crest, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, C.R. 7, Longville.
Public assist, Badger Trail, Boy River.
Public assist, Willard Lake, Backus.
Receiving stolen property, Division St. W., Backus.
Removal, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Removal, Templer Point, Walker.
Removal, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Removal, Roosevelt, Pie River.
Removal, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Residence check, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence check, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Residence check, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Roadway information, Breezy Point Rd., Walker.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Threat, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Threat, Hidden, Walker.
Threat, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Threat, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Threat, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Traffic incident, 20th Ave. SW/25th, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Truant, Fifth St. Pine River.
U turn violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Wedgewood, Walker.
Vehicle, Peter’s Pond, Federal Dam.
Violation of protection order, York St., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth Street (three incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (four incidents), Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Templer Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Second St. E. ,Bena.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Backus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.