The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 328 incidents between Feb. 9-15, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 7, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident with injuries, Front St. S., Pine River.
Activity, White Pine, Pine River.
Activity, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Activity, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Westwood, Remer.
Assist other agency, probation, Front St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, King St. S., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Front St. N., Pine River.
Bite (animal), Division St. W., Backus.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Crime against family/abuse, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Whipholt, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Death, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Disorderly conduct, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Wood St. N., Backus.
Domestic, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Domestic, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, E. Five Point, Lake, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Driving after revocation, Snell Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only (two calls), Third St. S., Hackensack.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Midway Circle, Walker.
Failure to yield right of way, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
In the ditch (two incidents), Cass Lake.
Missing person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Missing person, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Natural death, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Cemetery Road, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Anglers Beach Road, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Probation/parole violation, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Breezy Point, Walker.
Property retrieval (two calls), First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval (two calls), E. Five Point Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Public assist, Pikie Point Lane, Longville.
Public assist, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Public assist, Front St. N., Pien River.
Removal of person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Cass Lake.
Threat, Macemon Trail, Remer.
Threat, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Wood St. N., Backus.
Threats, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Traffic stop, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Dewdrop TYrail, Walker.
Unsafe passing, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Vehicle, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Vehicle, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Front St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfre check, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Welfare check, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Welfare check, Cemetery Road, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
