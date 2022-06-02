The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 459 incidents between May 22-28, including the following:
Accident, no injury, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 5, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Third and Jefferson, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Highland Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Nature Way, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Bite, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Bite, 64th St. NE, Longville.
Bite, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Industrial Park, Walker.
Business, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
By check, fraud, Acorn Hill Lane, Walker.
Child custody dispute, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, Fire Service Rd. 2996 NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Complaint, Whispering, Hackensack.
Complaint, Sailstar Court NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Midway Circle, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Snowball Road, Remer.
Criminal sexual conduct, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Death, 10th St. S., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Domestic, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Suzanne Dr., Longville.
Driving after cancellation, IPS, First St./Barclay, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
EMS transport only, First St. N., Pine River.
Equipment violation, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Old Agency, Walker.
Fight, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Fire, Harbor View Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Fifth St., Pine River.
Fugitive from justice, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Funeral, School Lane, Longville.
Funeral, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Gas drive-off (two calls), First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off (two calls), Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Templer Point, Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Mulberry Trail, Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), First St. N., Pine River,
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Thirteenth St., Akeley.
Lift assist, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Hausken Trail, Longville.
Lift assist, Second St. NW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
Overdose, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Person, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Person, C.R. 42/Gillespie, Pine River.
Person, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Person, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Probation/parole, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker,.
Property check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Property check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, 42nd St. NE, Swatara.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Property damage, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Removal, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, C.R. 89 NE, Longville.
Residence, Big Boy Dr. NE, Boy River.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence (two calls), Danens Dr. NE, Remer.
Road conditions, Third and Park, Pine River,
School bus stop arm, C.R. 1 E. and Brook Park, Pine River.
School bus stop arm, Dancing Wind Rd., Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, Hideaway Pl., Walker.
Threats, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident (three incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371/Norway, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Front St. S./Ridge, Pine River.
Traffic incident, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Walker.
Trespassing, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Brown Eagle, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
U turn violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Front St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, Shad Rap Trail, Remer.
Vehicle, Golf View Dr., Pine River.
Victim, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Violation of harassment order, N. Steamboat, Laporte.
Violation of harassment order, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Violation of protection order, Ryans Lane NE, Bena.
Violation of protection order, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Old Housing, Bena.
Welfare check, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, King St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Harriet Lake, Pine River.
Welfare check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Smith Dr., NW, Pine River.
