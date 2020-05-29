The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 380 incidents between May 17-23, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Front Street, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Assault, Central Ave., Bena.
Assault, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, social services, Cedar St., NW, Remer.
Attempted, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Juneberry Trail, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate,
Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Burglary, Old Grade Trail, Pine River.
Burglary, Hiram Loop Road, Hackensack.
Burglary, Evelyne Ave. W., Pine River.
Burglary, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Fisher Point, Walker.
Burglary, Park Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Burglary, Sailstar Court NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Shingobee Drive, Walker
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Main St. E., Remer.
Complaint, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 52nd St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse Battle Point Drive, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Division St. W., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Criminal sexual conduct, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Dangerous dog, Arrow, Remer.
Disorderly conduct, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Disturbing the peace, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, King St. S., Backus
Domestic dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Erratic driving, Glenmar Dr. NE, Longville.
Fight, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fight, King St. S., Backus.
Fire, S. Fork Rd., SW, Pine River.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Lake, Outing.
Fireworks, 20th St. NW, Backus.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Garbage dumping, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. N., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, 34th Ave. NW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Home incident, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person (two calls), Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Minor consuming-driver, 102nd St. NE, Boy River.
Natural death, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Noise complaint, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Birch Lane, Longville.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Main St. E., Remer.
Person of interest, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Property, Forestview, Walker.
Property damage, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Property/land dispute, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property/land dispute, Cedar Lane NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property retrieval, Templar Point, Walker.
Removal of person, Nodak Dr. NE, Bena.
Removal of person, 197th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Repossession, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane (two calls), Remer.
Runaway, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Speed, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Speed, Hwy .3271, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Midway Circle, Walker.
Threat, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Forestry Ave. SE, Remer.
Threat, Walker.
Trespassing, Oak Point, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Wabedo, Longville.
Vehicle, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Vehicle, C.R. 8, Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Sixteenth, Bena.
Violation of harassment order, Midway Circle, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Violation of protection order, Midway Circle, Walker.
Warning, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Welfare, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hillsdale, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Welfare check, First St. S., Pine River.
Welfare check (two calls), Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Norway Lake, Pine River.
