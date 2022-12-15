The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 353 incidents between Dec. 4-10, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Jordan Lane, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Backus.
Activity, 27th St. SW, Pine River.
Activity, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Assault, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforement, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, Front St. N., Backus.
Burglary, Red Maple Road, Akeley.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Bujsiness, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Business, Second St. N., Pine River.
Bujsiness, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, First St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against the family, abuse, Bayview Road, Walker.
Crime against the family, abuse, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against the family, endangerment, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against the family, neglect, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Sixth St. NW, Backus.
Dangerous dog (two calls), Second St. NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Maple Lake, Longville.
Domestic, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Driving under the influence, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Third St. S., Hackensack.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Equipment violation, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Fugitive from justice, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
General, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
General, Birch St. NE, Remer.
General, Cleveland, Walker.
General, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River
Harassment, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Harassment, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile (three incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Loose animal, Second St. NW, Backus.
Loose animal, Old Business Lane SW, Pine River.
Lost/found, Stuart Beach, Longville.
Mentally ill person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Natural death, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Natural death, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
No proof of insurance, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Other (two calls), Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Other (two calls), Breezy Point, Walker.
Other, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Other, Shingobee, Walker.
Other, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Other, College Street, Pine River
Other, 13th St., Akeley.
Overdose, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Overdose (three incidents), 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose (three calls), Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Person, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Person, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, First St. N., Pine River.
Property check, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Partridge, Longville.
Property damage, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Gullwood Rd., Lake Shore.
Property damage Seventh St. S., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Third St. N., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Removal, Traders Bay, Walker.
Removal, Tianna Drive, Walker.
Removal (two incidents), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Removal, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Repossession, York St., Pine River.
Residence, 32nd St. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Kingbird Trail, Longville.
Residence (two calls), Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Residence, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, Rivers Edge, Backus.
Residence, Raven Lane NW, Backus.
Residence, Stony Pint, Cass Lake.
Roadway information, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threats, Rocky Point, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Timberglade, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Trespassng, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Trespassing (two incidents), Front St., Pine River.
Trespassing. 64th St. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, First St. N., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Cleveland, Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Violation of DANCO order, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Violation of Protection Order, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer
Violation of Protection Order, Upper Cass Frontage Rd., Casssw Lake.
Violation of Protection Order, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 71 SW, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Welfare, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.