The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 377 incidents between April 3-9, including the following:
Accident, fatal, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Assault, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Assault, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Division St. W., Pine River.
Attempted, 19th St. NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Careless driving, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Child custody dispute, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 24th Ave. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Dangerous, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, First St. S., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Highland Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Division St. W., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Driving under the influence, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Expired driver’s license, First St., Pine River.
Fire, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Hang up, Arlina Ave. W., Pine River.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Highland Ave., Walker.
Harassment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Home, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Incorrigible, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible, Midway Cir., Walker.
Incorrigible, First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Lift assist (two calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Mentally ill person (two calls), Norway Ave, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Obstruct with force, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Person, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Person, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession, First St. N., Pine River.
Possession, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River
Property check, 108th st. NE, Remer.
Property damage, Fifth St., Pine River.
Property damage, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Front St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Removal, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Removal, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, First St. S., Pine River.
Repo, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Repo, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, Hummingbird, Hackensack.
Residence, Shorecrest, Hackensack.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Roosevelt, Outing.
Residence, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Residence, Greenbriar, Hackensack.
Residence, Pine Mountain Lake, Backus.
Runaway Division St. W., Backus.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Cass Co. 1, Pine River.
Threat, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Osage Trail NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, 108th St. NE, Remer.
Trespassing, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Utilities, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Utilities, E. Ponto Lake Dr., Backus.
Vehicle, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Vehicle, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 68th Ave, NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Warning (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Welfare check, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.