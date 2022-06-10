The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 477 incidents between May 29-June 4, including the following:
Accident, no injury, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Accident, injuries, Main St. E., Remer.
Accident, injuries, Hillerman Road, Hackensack.
Accident, injuries, Sioux Camp Road, Longville.
Alert, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Assault, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Assault, Sixteenth, Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Old Agency, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, social services, Division St. W., Pine River.
Attempted, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Attempted, 12th St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Bite, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Burglary, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Burglary, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
By check, fraud, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Complaints, Main St. E., Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Division St. W., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 55 NE, Remer.
Curfew, Front St. S., Pine River.
Curfew, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, Backus.
Disturbing the peace, Front St., Pine River.
Domestic, Third St. N., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Division St. W., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Front St. N., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Spain Dr. NW, Hackensack.
EMS transport only, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Fight, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Scenic Lake, Akeley.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Fire, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Fire, Wilderness, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
General, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
General, Leatherwood, Pine River.
General, Sixth St. S., Walker.
General, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
General, Norway Ave., Pine River.
General, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
General, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
General, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
General, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Hang up, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Harassment, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Harassment, Hwy 84, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Carlson Lane NW, Longville.
Injured, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Juvenile, Old Grade Trail, Pine River.
Lift assist (two calls), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Plummer, Outing.
Mentally ill person, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Stargrass Lane, Backus.
Missing person, Honesty Trail, Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Other, 57th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Other, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Other, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Other, Division St. W., Pine River.
Other, Lakeaire Dr., Walker.
Other, Fleischer Ave. S., Hackensack.
Other, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Other (two calls) Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Other, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Other, E. Five Point Lake., Hackensack.
Other, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Other, Forseman Point, Hackensack.
Other, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Other, Whipholt, Walker.
Other, Fifth St., Pine River.
Person, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession, Hwy 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Probation/parole, Front St. NW, Walker.
Probation/parole, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
Property, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Property, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Property check, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Property damage, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Removal, Rice Portage, Backus.
Removal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Removal, Partridge Dr., Longville.
Removal, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Removal, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Traders Bay, Walker.
Removal, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Heath Trail NW, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Speed, C.R. 1/York St., Pine River.
Threats, Whispering, Hackensack.
Threats, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Threats, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Threats, Windsor St., Pine River.
Tobacco, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Tobacco (two calls), Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Railroad St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Pike Bay Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Lake May Road, Walker.
Traffic incident, Basswood Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Y Frontage Rd NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 14th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
