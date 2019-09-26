The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 441 incidents between Sept. 15-21, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Barclay Ave., Pine river.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 2/63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 84/Glenmar, Longville.
Assault, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Assault, Midway Circle, Walker.
Assault, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Assault, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Business, Front St. W., Walker.
Business, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Town Hall Rd., Akeley.
Business (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Lower Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Big Thunder, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Carbon monoxide detector, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Complaints, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Curfew violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, 112th St. SW, Pillager.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), Old Housing, Bena.
Disorderly conduct, Partridge, Longville.
Disorderly conduct, McKeown Dr., Hackensack.
Disturbing the peace, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Domestic, First st. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic, C.R. 8, Bena.
Domestic, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Failure to register motor vehicle, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Fight, Hawkweed Lane, PIne River.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Walleye Way, Walker.
Fire, 10th St. S., Walker.
Fire, Winding Rd. NE, Swatara.
Fireworks, N. Hunter Lake, Longville.
Flee an officer, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Garbage dumping, 19th St. NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Harassment, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Rottier Trail, Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Injured, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Injured, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Lift assist (two calls), 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Lost/found, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Minor consuming, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, Kent St., Pine River.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Person of interest, Grouse Lane SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Probation/parole violation, Aurora Dr. NW, Akeley.
Property, Hassman Hill, Pine River.
Property, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property check, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Property check, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 8 Federal Dam.
Property damage, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Property damage, King St. N, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Park Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Bear Island, Longville.
Property retrieval, Norway, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Removal of person, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Removal of person (three calls), 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Glengarry Lane, Walker.
Residence, Forestview, Walker.
Residence, Villa Lane NW, Walker.
Residence, Agency Bay, Walker.
Road conditions, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Runaway, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Runaway, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Seat belt violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Seat belt violation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Terminal patient, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Texting while driving, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Threat, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake
Threat, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Threats, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Towed vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Old Housing, Bena.
Trespassing, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Stargrass Lane, Backus.
Vehicle, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Arrowhead, Pillager.
Warrant for arrest, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, White Oak Dr., Longville.
