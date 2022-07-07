The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 467 incidents between June 26-July 2, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Smokey Point, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine river.
Accident, no injury, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Accident, no injury, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Division St. W., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Assault, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assault, Norway, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempted, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 8, Bena.
Attempt to locate, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Bite, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Bite, S. Winnie Road, Bena.
Burglary, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Federal Dam.
Business Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Complaint, Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Complaint, Taylor Rd. NW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Dangerous animal, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Domestic dispute, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, King St. N., Backus.
Domestic dispute, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Driving after revocation, Front St. S., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, King St. N., Backus.
Driving under the influence, Front St. S., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, First St. N., Hackensack.
Driving under the influence, First St. N., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Extra patrol, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Fire, 20th St. SW, Pine River.
Fire, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Fire, Main St., Federal Dam.
Garbage dumping, W. Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Garbage dumping, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Gas drive-off (four incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Harassment, C.R. 11 NW, Longville.
Harassment, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Identity theft, First St. S., Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile, Rocky Point, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Injured, E. Shore Dr. NE, Longville.
Lift assist, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Heartland Pl. S., Akeley.
Lift assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Goldfinch Lane, Longville.
Lift assist, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Front St. W., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Noise complaint, 34th Ave. NW, Backus.
Noise complaint, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Noise complaint, Sand Lake Dr., Backus.
No parking zone, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Fifth St., Pine River.
Person, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Whipple Ave. E., Hackensack.
Person, Airport Rd., Backus.
Person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Graves Lake, Remer.
Property check, 13th St., Akelely.
Property damage, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, Peninsula Rd., Outing.
Property/land dispute, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Removal, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Removal, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Traders Bay, Walker.
Removal, King St. N., Backus.
Removal, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Residence, Baby Lake Trail, Hackensack.
Residence, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Residence, Moonlight Lane, Walker.
Road conditions, Alder Lane NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions, Stony Point, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Runaway, Timberlane, Walker.
Runaway, 131st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Little Boy Road, Longville.
Speed (five stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (three stops), County 1, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Threat, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Threats, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Threats, Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Threats, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy 2, Cass Lake.
Trespassing (two incidents), River St., Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 1 NW., Pine River.
Trespassing, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Utilities, Barnum Road, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Traders Bay, Walker.
Violation of protection order, Bear Path NE, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Warning, (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare, 73rd St. NW, Akeley.
Welfare, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, First Ave. E., Bena.
Welfare check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Second St. N., Pine River.
