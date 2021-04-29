The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 366 incidents between April 18-24, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Accident with injuries, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
Assist other agency, EMS, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Assist other agency, social services, Roosevelt, Outing.
Attempt to locate, S. Fork Rd. SW, Pine River.
Bite, Otterbay Dr., Longville.
Burglary, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Burglary, Park Ave., Pine River.
Burglary, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Burglary, Webb Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Burglary, Federal Dam.
Burglary, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Mountain, Walker.
Business, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business, First Ave. NE, Remer.
Business, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Egg Lake Rd. NE, Outing.
Complaint, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Complaints, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints (two incidents), Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints (two incidents), Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Complaints, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Summit Ave. E., Walker
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 22nd St. SW, Pine river.
Domestic dispute, S. Little Thunder, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Old Agency, Walker.
Equipment violation, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, Front St. N., Backus.
Fight, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Kego Lake Trail Longville.
Fight, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Funeral, White Stone Dr., Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Cross, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Hang up (two incidents), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Hang up, Baywatch Trail, Walker.
Harassment, Front St., Pine River.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pie River.
Harassment, Northwood Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Blue Granite, Cass Lake.
Home incident (two calls), Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist (two calls), Hilltop Dr. NW, Walker.
Loose animal, 48th St. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, 56th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Loose animal, C.R. 1/44th Ave., Pine River.
Mail incident, Turtle Lake Road, Walker.
Mentally ill person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Noise complaint, C.R 71 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute (three incidents), White Pine Dr., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Cooks Loop, Walker.
Public assist, Sixth St. NW, Backus.
Public assist, Old Housing, Bena.
Public assist, Goldfinch Lane, Longville.
Public assist, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal of person, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Residence, New Rock Lane, Longville.
Residence, Cedar Shores, Hackensack.
Residence, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Residence, McBride Dr., Remer.
Residence, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Road conditions, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Runaway, Hay Creek Rd., Pine River.
Runaway, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Runaway, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Runaway, S., Second St., Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation (three incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Threats, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Threats, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, Leatherwood, Pine River.
Threats, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW/20th St., Backus.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8 NE, Boy River.
Traffic stop, King St. N., Backus.
Trespassing, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
U turn violation (two incidents,), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker
Vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, 39th St. NW, Akeley.
Violation of protection order, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Park Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.