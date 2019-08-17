The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 513 incidents between Aug. 4-8, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, County Hwy. 1 SW, Pequot Lakes.
Accident no injury, Smokey Point Rd., Walker.
Accident with injuries, State Hwy. 6 NE., Remer.
Assault, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, 64th St. SW., Lake Shore.
Attempt to locate, County 4 NE., Boy River.
Barking dog, State Hwy. 200 NW., Walker.
Burglary (two calls), Spring Creek, Longville.
Business check, Pillsbury St. N., Pillager.
Careless driving, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Grosbeak Trail Hackensack.
Complaint, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), Lost Lake Rd., Lake Shore.
Domestic, State Hwy. 87 SW., Backus.
Domestic, State Hwy. 84 NE., Longville.
Fight, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Fight, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Fight, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Fire, Green Gables, East Gull Lake.
Gas drive off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, First St. NW, Cass Lake
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Broken Arrow Lane, Cass Lake.
Illegal fire, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Injured, C.R. 39 NE,Longville.
Motorist assist, Co. 7 NE, Longville.
Person (suspicious), County Hwy. 45 NW., Hackensack.
Possession of illegal substance, 41st Ave. SW, Pequot Lakes.
Property check, County Hwy. 5 NW., Hackensack.
Property check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Onigum Dr., Walker.
Property damage, 64th St. SW., Pequot Lakes.
Removal of person, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 131st St. SW., Pillager.
Speed (two calls), Fifth St., Pine River.
Threat, Second St. NW., Cass Lake.
Threat, First St. S., Pine River.
Threats, Onigum Rd., (two calls), Walker.
Traffic stop, Fifth St. Pine River.
Traffic stop, County Hwy.1 SW., Pequot Lakes.
Traffic stop, State 371 NW., Walker.
Trespassing, Steamboat Loop, Walker.
Trespassing, Maxxim Ln. SW., Pequot Lakes.
Vulnerable adult, Acorn Hill Lane, Walker.
Welfare check, Fisher Point Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Wood Lakes Rd., Fifty Lakes.
Welfare check, Christy Dr., Lake Shore.
Welfare check, 18th Ave. NW., Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.