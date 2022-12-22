The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 348 incidents between Dec. 11-17 including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 7, Longville.
Activity, 58th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Activity, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Assault, Stony Point, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 64th St. NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371, Pine river.
Assist other agency, probation, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate (three calls), Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, York St., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Barking dog, Praise Lane NW, Walker.
Burglary, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Lower Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Busines, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Business CR. 1 W., Pine River.
Business, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Eighth St NE, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Dale Drive SE, Remer.
CO detector, Christmas Point, Walker.
Complaints, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Timberglade, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, 36th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, York St., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic, Portage, Bena.
Domestic, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 4, Boy River.
EMS transport only (five calls) Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, White Pine, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Eequipment violation, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Equipment violation, Industrial Park, Walker.
Fight, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Fight, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fight, Minesota Ave., Walker.
Fire, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Garbage, Front St. N., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Morrison Lake, Outing.
General, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
General, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Hang up, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Hang up, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Harassment, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Harassment, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Home incident, Sixth St. SW, Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, Snell Ave., PineRiver.
In the ditch, Sixth St. NW, Backus.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Lift assist, Bargen Lane NE, Longville.
Loose dog, Cemetery Road, Hackensack.
Lost/found, Front St. S., Pine River.
Mentall illness, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 NW Walker.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake,.
Overdose (two incidents), Southwood, Cass Lake.
Person, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Person, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 Longville.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Prperty damage, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Whipple Ave. E., Hackensack.
Public assist, Second St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Removal, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Removal, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Repossession, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Residence, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Residence, Morrison Lake, Outing.
Residence, two calls, Fahrenholz, Longville.
Residence, Raven Lane, Backus.
Residence, Raccoon Trail, Remer.
Residence, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Residence, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Residence, Diamond, Longville.
Runaway Snell Ave., Pine River.
Runaway, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Stolen property, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Threat, Hwy. 64 Sw, Backus.
Threat, Tadpole Lake, Longville.
Threat, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Threat, C.R. 8, Bena.
Threat, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Threats, (two incidents) 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Traffic incident C.R. 5, Longville.
Trafic incident, Facility, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Utilities, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Eagle Dr. NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Warning, Hwy, 371, Pine River.
Warning, First St. S., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Welfare, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare, Birds Nest Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, S. Bass Lake Dr., Boy River.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
