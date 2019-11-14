Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 419 incidents between Oct. 3-9, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Assault, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Assault, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Norway Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Co. 1 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Raccoon Trl., Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Co. 65 NE, Remer.
Burglary, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Burglary, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Burglary, 56th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business check (two calls), Cranberry Dr., Walker.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business check, First St. N., Pine River.
Business check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Criminal sexual conduct, Whipholt.
Dangerous dog, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer crash, no injury, Lower 10 Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Deer crash, no injury, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 1 SW Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Domestic, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Domestic, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Domestic, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 84 SW Pine River.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Minnesota Ave., Pine River.
Equipment violation, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Forgery (two incidents), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Forgery, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Harassment, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, Second St. N., Pine River.
Home incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Identity theft, Pine Mountain Rd., Backus.
Lift assist, Eighth St. N., Walker.
Lift assist (two calls), Park Ave., Pine River.
Loose animal, Brook Park, Pine River.
Lost/found, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Lost/found, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Neglect/abuse, Second St. N., Pine River.
Noise complaint, Second St. N., Pine River.
Overdose, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, Kego Lake Trl., Longville.
Possession of illegal substance, Indian Trail Lane, Pine River.
Property, Smith Dr. NW, Pine River.
Property, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Property check, York St., Pine River.
Property damage, Fourth St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Outing.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Property retrieval, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Public assist, Hwy.. 371/Iowa Ave, Pine River.
Public assist, Park Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371, Pine river.
Removal of person, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Removal of person, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Removal of person, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Removal of person, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Removal of person, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence check, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence check, Oklee Lane NW, Walker.
Residence check (two calls), Peninsula Rd., Outing
Residence check, New Rock Lane, Outing.
Residence check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Residence check, Big Boy Dr. NE, Boy River.
Residence check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Residence check, Goshawk Lane, Hackensack.
Runaway, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson (four stops), Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW (two stops), Walker
Speed, Hwy. 371/Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Co. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, School Lane, Longville.
Traffic incident, Hwy 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, C.R. 73 NE, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwys. 371/40, Hackensack.
Trespassing, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Co. 4 NE, Remer.
Trespassing, Eagle Lake Dr., Backus.
Trespassing, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Trespassing, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Second St. S.,Walker.
Vehicle, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Cleveland, Walker.
Welfare check, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Redpoll Trail, Laporte.
Welfare check, Noel Trail NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Spruce Lane, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Y Frontage, Walker.
