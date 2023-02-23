The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 incidents between Feb. 12-18, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker,
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 incidents between Feb. 12-18, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker,
Activity, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Assault, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, First St. S., Hackensack
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Park Ave. W., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, York St., Pine River.
Crime against the family, abuse, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Crime against the family, abuse, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, fifth St. S., Walker.
Crime against the family, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against the family, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Domestic dispute, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake
Fight, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S, Pine River.
Gun, Cedar St. NW, Remer
In the ditch, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Mail issue, Rocky Point, Walker.
Medical, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Natural death, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Other, Kingston Way, Walker.
Other, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Residence, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Semaphore violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed (three stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Arlina Ave./First St. S., Pine River. Threat, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing (eight calls), Pine Lake Road, Walker.
Trespassing, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Pine St. SE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare, C.R. 8, Bena.
Welfare, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.