The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 445 incidents between Aug. 30-Sept. 5, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Sixth Lake Road NW, Akeley.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Fourth Street S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Norway, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Burglary, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Child custody dispute, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Complaint, Stuart Beach, Longville.
Complaint, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, River St., Pine River.
Complaints, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Crime against family, endangerment, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Dangerous animal, Cole St. S., Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, Kalli Lane SW, Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, Stony Point, Walker.
Domestic, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Journey’s End, Longville.
Domestic dispute, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, First St. N., Pine River.
Fight, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Fight, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fight, King St. S., Backus.
Fight, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Fire, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Fire, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Fire, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Fireworks, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Garage, Anyon Trail NW, Backus.
Garbage dumping, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Home incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
In the ditch, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Injured, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Injured, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, Lakeside Dr., Backus.
Lift assist, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Missing person, Portage Lake Dr., Bena.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 3731 NW, Walker.
Motor vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Noise complaint, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Sioux Camp, Longville.
Person of interest, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Person of interest, Whipholt, Walker.
Person of interest, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Long Beach, Hackensack.
Property damage, First Ave. E., Backus.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Kabekona Bay, Walker.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, N. Bass Lake, Remer.
Property retrieval, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Removal of person, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal of person, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Removal of person, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Harmony, Boy River.
Residence, Island View Lane, Longville.
Residence check, Harmony, Boy River.
Residence check, Island View Lane, Longville.
Residence check (two calls), Buxton Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence check, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Roadway information, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Shoplifting (two calls), Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/College St., Pine River.
Terminal patient, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Threat, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, W. Graves Lake, Remer.
Threats, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Threats, Portside Court, Walker.
Traffic stop, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371/84, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Trespassing, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Violation of protection order, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Warning, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Ridge Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Partridge Dr., Longville.
Welfare check, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, 32nd Ave. SW, Backuys.
