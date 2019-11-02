The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 incidents between Oct. 20-26, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371/136th St., Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sixth Lake Road, Akeley.
Burglary, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Burglary, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Burglary, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Burglary, Hwy. 371, Hackensack.
Burglary, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, S. Lake, Outing.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, 18th St. SW., Backus.
Deer crash, no injury, Lake, Outing.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, C.R. 58 E., Outing.
Disorderly conduct, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Upper Cass Frontage, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Morning Star Dr., Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Extra patrol, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fight, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Fire, Fifth St., Pine River.
Fire, S. Little Boy, Remer.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Fire, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Battle Point Dr. NE, Federal Dam.
Fire, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Funeral, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Garbage dumping, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 N, Hackensack.
Hang up, Old Agency, Walker.
Hang up, King St. S., Backus.
Harassment, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Harassment, Eighth St. N., Walker.
Home incident, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Home incident, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Identity theft, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Improper lane change, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, King St. N., Backus.
Injured, Eighth St. NW, Backus.
Injured, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Lift assist, Indian Point, Pine River.
Mental illness, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Motorist assist, Bena.
Person of interest, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2/Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Stony Point Dr., Walker.
Probation/parole violation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Property check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hay Creek Rd., Pine River.
Property damage, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Property damage, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Property retrieval, Second St. E., Bena.
Property retrieval, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Public assist, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, 32nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Public assist, 24th St. SW/Doty Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Ford Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Removal of person, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, First Ave. W., Bena.
Removal of person, Fifth St., Pine River.
Removal of person (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, (two calls) N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Residence check, 20th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, (two calls) Evergreen Dr., Hackensack.
Residence check, Big Boy Lake Dr. NE, Boy River.
Residence check, Christmas Point Dr. NW, Walker.
Residence check, Roosevelt Lake Dr., Outing
Residence check, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Residence check, Proud Boy Lane, Remer.
Residence check, Thunder Lake Dr. N, Remer.
Road conditions, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Road conditions, Wabedo Pass Rd., Longville.
Road conditions, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack
Road conditions, Howe Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions, First Ave. E., Bena.
Runaway, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Shoplifting, C.R 1 W., Pine River.
Speed, two incidents, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Speed, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, Pine St. SE, Remer
Threat, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Threat, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Threats, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Old Six Mile Lake Rd., Bena.
Trespassing, First St. N., Pine River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Utilities, Front St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Park Ave. W., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Deer Track, Walker.
Violation of protection order, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Warning, (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, (two stops) Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 50, Hackensack.
Welfare check, (two calls), Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NW, Laporte.
Welfare check, S. Lake, Outing.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy 84 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 73rd St. NW, Akeley.
Welfare check, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
