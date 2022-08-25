The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 454 incidents between Aug. 14-20, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
Assault, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Assault, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Assault, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Assault, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assault, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assault, Mabel Lake Rd., Remer.
Assist other agency, other, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Probation, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate (two incidents), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Bite, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, Alder Lane NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Business, Federal Dam.
Business, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
Business (two calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
By check, swindle, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Front St. S., Pine River.
Complaint, E. One Lake Dr., Backus.
Complaints, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Westwood, Remer.
Criminal sexual conduct, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Dangerous dog, Ox Yoke Rd., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic, No Name Ave. W., Walker.
Domestic, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Driving after cancellation, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371/Park Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Equipment violation, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Fight, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, First St. N., Pine River.
Fire, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Fire, Clover Trail NE, Longville.
Fire, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Fire, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Fire, Kabekona, Walker.
Fire, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Funeral, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Gas drive-off (two incidents, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), First St. N., Hackensack.
Hang up, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Harassment, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Harassment (two incidents), Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Harassment, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Home, White Pine, Pine River, MN.
Home, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Inattentive driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Inattentive driving, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Inattentive driving, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Roosevelt, Outing.
Lift assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Loose animal, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Loose animal, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Hwy. 371/Eighth St., Backus.
Loud equipment, 20th St. NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Moccasin Lake, Longville.
Motorcycle, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Motorcycle, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Natural death, Evergreen Drive, Hackensack.
Neglect/abuse, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Noise complaint, Echo Pine Trail, Remer.
Noise complaint, Macemon Trail, Remer.
Overdose, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Overdose, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Passing on the wrong side (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 371, Hackensack.
Person of interest, C.R. 83 NW, Akeley.
Person of interest, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Person of interest, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Property damage (two incidents), W. Winnie Estate, Bena.
Property damage, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Silver, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Property/land dispute, Maple Lane NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Removal, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Residence, S. Thunder Lake, Remer.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, Forestview, Walker.
Residence, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Residence, Macemon Rd., Remer.
Residence, Shingobee Rd., Walker.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Shoplifting (two incidents), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Barclay, Pine River.
Speed, Onigum Rd., Walker.
Speed, Price Lane, Longville.
Speed, Roosevelt Trail NW, Walker.
Threat, Walker Bay, Walker.
Threat, 27th St. SW, Pine River.
Threat, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Threat, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Walker.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, First St. N., Pine River.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Violation of court order, Front St. S., Pine River.
Violation of DANCO order, Division St. W., Pine River.
Violation of protection order, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Warning (eight incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, (four incidents0, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Division St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, C.R. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Heartland Pl. S., Akeley.
