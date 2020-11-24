The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 352 incidents between Nov. 8 to 14, 2020, including the following:
Accident no injury, State 371 NW., Walker.
Accident no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident no injury, Arrow Peninsula, Remer.
Assault, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Little Sand Ln., Remer.
Assault, 32nd Ave. SW., Backus.
Burglary, State 34 NW., Akeley.
Burglary, First St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Ash Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, State 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Pine St. NW., Cass Lake.
Deer accident with injuries, State 34 NW., Akeley.
Domestic dispute, 132nd St. NW., Pillager.
Gas drive off, State 200 NE., Remer.
Gas drive off, Front St. S., Pine River.
911 hang up, Hwy 2 NE., Bena.
Harassment, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Motorist assist, 164th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Probation/parole violation, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Crow Wing Cir., Pillager.
Property check, Macemon Rd., Remer.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, First St., Hackensack.
Property-land dispute, Church Ln., Backus.
Property retrieval, Cedar Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, W. Third St. S., Pillager.
Removal of person, Y-Frontage Road, Walker.
Removal of person, Butternut Trl., Hackensack.
Removal of person, 16th Ave. NE., Federal Dam.
Removal of person, Old Agency, Walker.
Residence check, Sunbay Trl., Walker.
Residence check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
School bus arm violation, State 371 SW., Pine River.
Shoplifting, Front St. N., Pine River.
Threat, Walker Bay, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Trespassing, Dove Trl. NW., Backus.
Welfare check, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Aspen Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, First St. NW., Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.