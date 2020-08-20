The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 443 incidents between Aug. 9-15, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Lauer Rd. NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, Federal Dam.
Abandoned vehicle, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident with injuries, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Alert (weather), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, Front St. W., Walker.
Assault, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW/Oak, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Front St. N.,/Park, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Vine St., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 W., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
ATV, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Burglary, Chippewa, Cass Lake.
Burglary, W. Traders Bay, Walker.
Burglary, Fisher Point, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business (two calls), County 5, Longville.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Child custody dispute, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 5, Longville.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Controlled burn, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Crime against family, abuse, King St. S., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, 24th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Curfew violation, River St./Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, Big Rice Lake, Remer.
Disturbing the peace, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
EMS transport only, Woodley Trail, Remer.
Fight, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Garbage, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Garbage, 45th Ave. NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Harassment, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Harassment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Division St. W., Backus.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, Hightop Way, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Mail tampering, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Motor vehicle, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Noise complaint, Sixth St. S., Walker.
Overdose, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Cross, Remer.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Person of interest, W. Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, Portside Court, Walker.
Property, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Property, King St. S., Backus.
Property check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage (two calls), Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 56th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Property damage, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Ogema Point, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Property/land dispute, Pine Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Property retrieval, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Public assist, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Public assist, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Cleveland, Walker.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal of person, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Forestview, Walker.
Residence check, Chokecherry, Hackensack.
Residence check, Harmony, Boy River.
Residence check, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Residence check, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Residence check, Pine Mountain Road, Backus.
Residence check, Stuart Beach, Longville.
Residence check, 82nd St. NE, Boy River.
Residence check, Cherry Lane NW, Backus.
Residence check, 28th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Road hazard, Pine Mountain Rd., Backus.
Road hazard, E. Shore Dr. NE, Longville.
Runway, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Runaway, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Threat, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Threats (two incidents), Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, Park Ave., Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 54 NE, Longville
Trespassing, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, River St., Pine River.
Utilities, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6, Remer.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Midway Circle, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Normans, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Welfare check, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Welfare check, 42nd St. NE, Swatara.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
