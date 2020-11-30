The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 324 incidents between Nov. 15-22, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Activity, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Activity, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Old Housing, Bena.
Attempt to locate, West View Lane NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Sixth Street W., Bena.
Attempt to locate, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Bite (animal), 20th St. SW, Backus.
Burglary (four calls), 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Burglary, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Business check, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Citation/warning, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hay Creek Rd., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Curfew violation, River St., Pine River.
Death, Lake View Lane, Longville.
Domestic, 36th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Domestic, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Rocky Point, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gun incident, Park Place, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Injured, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Lift assist, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Brook Park, Pine River.
Lift assist, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Person of interest, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Property check, Marclay, Cass Lake.
Property check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, E. Hazelnut Drive, Longville.
Property damage, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Macemon Road, Remer.
Property damage, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Property damage, 14th Ave. NW, Backus.
Property retrieval, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Removal of person, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Residence check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Residence check, Mirabella Trail, Longville.
Residence check, Kingbird Trail, Longville.
Residence check, Woodwalker, Remer.
Road conditions/hazards, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Stolen property, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Stop sign violation, River St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Threat, 56th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Towed vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Longwood Point, Outing.
Violation of harassment order, Indian Point, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, Old Six Mile Rd., Bena.
Warning, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 5, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, Templer Point, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Nodak Dr. NE, Bena.
Warrant for arrest, King St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Templer Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Wrong way on one-way street, Second/Parker, Pine River.
